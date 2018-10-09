India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma will be playing for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-finals, an official from the cricket body said on Tuesday, PTI reported.

Mumbai, who have topped Group A, have made it to the quarter-finals of the domestic one-day tournament. The Vinayak Samant-coached team remained undefeated in the League stage while two of their matches were washed out. “Rohit will be playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-finals,” an official told PTI.

“He will join the team on the 11th and will be playing in the quarter-final as an opener,” said another official, who with the team in Karnataka.

According to Mumbai Cricket Association sources, Rohit could also feature in the semi-finals of the tournament, if the team progresses to that stage. The 31-year-old recently led India to the Asia Cup triumph held in the United Arab Emirates.

The quarter-finals for the tournament will start on October 14, with the semi-finals on October 17 and 18. The final will be on October 20, all scheduled in Bengaluru. Mumbai’s opponent is yet to be officially declared but are likely to face Bihar in the quarters.