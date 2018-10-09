India’s badminton veteran Jwala Gutta on Tuesday opened the lid about the “mental harassment” and selection biases in the game over the years in a series of tweets, explaining that her ordeal fell under the ambit of the ongoing #MeToo movement, PTI reported.

The former world championships bronze medallist neither took any names nor mentioned any instances of sexual harassment in the movement that has taken India by storm with victims revealing their stories.

Gutta, also a former Commonwealth Games gold medallist, reiterated her allegations of being targeted during selection. “Maybe I should talk about the mental harassment I had to go through (sic),” she said.

Unselected?? Being number one and national champion and not selected?? Explain pls!! And how’s it not harassment?? Till 2016... — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) October 9, 2018

So when this person couldn’t get through to me...he threatened my partners harassed them...made sure to isolate me in every manner...even after Rio...the one who I was gonna play mixed with was threatened..and I was just thrown out of the team.. — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) October 9, 2018

“Since 2006. since this person became the chief ..threw me out of national team inspite of me being a national champion.the latest was when I returned from RIO. I am out of national team again.one of the reasons I stopped playing!! (sic),” Gutta alleged.

Jwala had a long-standing and much-publicised feud with chief national coach P Gopichand, during which she alleged that the latter concentrated solely on singles players while ignoring doubles players.

She went on to claim that criticism of Gopichand resulted in her being sidelined from the national team, and even the loss of doubles partners. She, however, did not take Gopichand’s name in her tweets on Tuesday. “Since 2006...till 2016...have been thrown out of the team again n again n again..inspite of my performances...2009 I was back in the team when I was world no.9..,” she said. Gopichand, on his part, has refrained from reacting to her allegations in the past.