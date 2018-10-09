Haryana defeated Tamil Nadu by 77 runs to dash the hosts’ hopes of advancing to the knockout stage in the Vijay Hazare Trophy encounter on Tuesday, PTI reported.

Haryana looked in a spot of bother at 159/5 in the 35th over but a superb unbeaten partnership of 151 runs between Himanshu Rana (89*) and Rahul Tewatia (91*) ensured the team posted a competitive total of 310/5.

In reply, Tamil Nadu never got going and lost wickets at regular intervals with only skipper Vijay Shankar (44) and B Anirudh Sitaram (33) coming up with a meaningful stand of 42 runs.

Tamil Nadu finished at 233/9 in 50 overs to end its campaign with five wins and four defeats, securing 20 points. In other matches, Assam trounced Tripura by eight wickets while Services’ hopes of advancing to the knockout stage was a dealt with a blow after a loss to Rajasthan. Jharkhand and Haryana lead the race for qualification with 28 points each from eight matches.

Brief scores: Tripura 209 in 49.1 overs (Bishal Ghosh 100, Smit Patel 33, Udiyan Bose 33, Abu Nechim Ahmed 3/35) lost to Assam 211 for 2 in 44.1 overs (Riyan Parag 87, Rishav Das 87*. Points: Assam: 4; Tripura: 0.

Haryana 310 for 5 in 50 overs (Nitin Saini 40, Himanshu Rana 89*, Pramod Chandila 32, Rahul Tewatia 91* beat Tamil Nadu 233 for 9 in 50 overs (Abhinav Mukund 47, Vijay Shankar 44, B Anirudh Sitaram 33, M Mohammed 36, CV Varun 32). Points: Haryana: 4; Tamil Nadu: 0.

Services 139 in 41.1 overs (Ravi Chauhan 47, Rahul Chahar 5/29) lost to Rajasthan 140 for 3 in 43 overs (Manendra Singh 83*). Points: Rajasthan: 4; Services: 0.