Archer Harvinder Singh took India’s gold medal tally up to seven at the ongoing Asian Para Games in Indonesia when he finished first in the Men’s Individual Recurve Open - W2/ST on Wednesday.

This is India’s first archery medal at the ongoing games as well as the first in the sport at the Asian Para Games.

The 27-year-old defeated Zhao Lixue of China 6-0 in the final to win the gold medal for India.

The W2 category of impairment covers athletes with paraplegia, diplegia or double leg amputation below the knee, requiring wheelchair.The ST category is for archers with limited impairment and who may take aim without having to need a wheelchair.

Also on Wednesday, Monu Ghangas claimed the silver in the men’s discus throw F11 category, while Mohammed Yasser fetched a bronze in the men’s shot put F46 category.

India’s other medals on the day came from chess where Kanickai Irudayaraj won silver in individual standard P1 event while std. P1 & std. VI-B2/B3 teams secured bronze medals. Bhavinaben Patel won silver in table tennis while Sudhir won bronze in the men’s 80kg powerlifting event to take India’s tally up to 36 and make this their best ever haul at the Asian Para Games.

In the first edition in Guangzhou, India won one gold, four silver and nine bronze. In 2014, India won three gold, 14 silver and 16 bronze.

As of now, India’s tally in Indonesia stands at seven gold, 12 silver and 17 bronze medals.

