India’s Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal lost in the third round of the US Open with straight-games defeats in their respective matches on Tuesday.

Chinappa was the last Indian in the fray at the US Open, a PSA world tour platinum event. The 16th seeded Indian fell to Sarah-Jane Perry, the 8th seed from England in straight games 11-5, 11-8, 12-10.

Ghosal, the top-ranked Indian player, was pitted against the top seed and highly rated Egyptian Mohamed Elshorbagy. The Indian did put up some resistance but in the end that did not help. The Egyptian won 11-5, 16-14, 11-9 to enter the quarterfinal.