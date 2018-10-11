Young wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant was selected in the India One-day International squad announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday to face West Indies in the first two matches.

Pant is in line for his ODI debut, having played four Twenty20 Internationals and as many Test matches. After breaking into the Test team for the first time during India’s 1-4 defeat of England, Pant was left out of the recently concluded Asia Cup side. He was included in the squad that toured West Indies in 2017 but did not get a game then.

After being handed a break during the Asia Cup, Virat Kohli will leading the ODI side again. Pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah will continue to sit out while rookie left-armer Khaleel Ahmed gets another crack at donning India colours. Senior batsmen Ambati Rayudu and Manish Pandey are also included in the squad while Dinesh Karthik is left out.

Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav, who were injured during the Asia Cup, were not named in the squad.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, who were omitted from the Test series against West Indies, are also included.

India will be playing five ODIs before going on to play three T20Is against the West Indies.

(Details to follow)

Squad

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur