The fourth One-day International match between India and West Indies, which was scheduled on 29th October at Wankhede Stadium, was on Friday shifted to Brabourne Stadium at the Cricket Club of India, Mumbai under the instructions of the Committee of Administrators.

The match was already under the scanner as hosts Mumbai Cricket Association said they were under financial constraints. On Thursday, the MCA had reportedly asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India to conduct the match because the association is unable to operate its bank account after the Bombay High Court-appointed Committee of Administrators for the body relinquished their charge on September 14. Since then, there is no clarity on who would operate the bank account.

A host of state associations had also raised objections to the new rule stipulated by the BCCI’s CoA stating that only 10% of tickets are to kept complimentary and 90% should be released for public viewing. The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association gave up their hosting rights for the second India-West Indies ODI and the match was moved to Visakhapatnam.