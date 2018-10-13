Veteran Leander Paes is one win away from winning his second title of the season on the Challenger circuit, reaching the final of the Santo Domingo Open with partner Miguel Angel Reyyes-Varela while Pranjala Yadlapalli won the title in ITF Futures event in Lagos, Nigeria.

The second seeded Indo-Mexican pair prevailed 6-4 7-6(3) over Argentine combine of Tomas Lipovsek Puches and Juan Ignacio Londero in one hour and 23 minutes.

Paes and Angel dropped their serve twice but broke their rivals thrice to take the opening set. In the second set too, the two pairs broke each other twice before Paes and Angel won the tie-breaker to seal a spot in the summit clash.

It will be the second consecutive final for Paes and Angel, who also reached the final at Montrrey Challenger last week, ending runners-up to Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Marcelo Arevalo.

Before this tournament, Paes ended runner-up at Montrrey, Chicago, Dallas on the ATP Challenger circuit and won the Newport event.

Apart from these, Paes also reached the final at Winston-Salem Open and Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on the ATP World Tour, ending runner-up with Jamie Cerretani in both the tournaments.

In Lagos, Pranjala won a second consecutive $25k ITF title, capping a memorable fortnight.

Pranjala #Yadlapalli wins the #LagosOpen title!



Solid tie break from the Indian, who claims back-to-back titles in Lagos with 6-1 7-6 victory over Conny #Perrin!



Outstanding fortnight from #Yadlapalli ! pic.twitter.com/0MAcd5d3m6 — Lagos Open (@LagosOpenTennis) October 13, 2018

Pranjala who claims back-to-back titles in Lagos with 6-1 7-6 victory over Conny Perrin, the same opponent she had defeated last week.

Elsewhere, Manish Sureshkumar finished runner-up in the ITF Thailand $15K event. Manish lost in a tight three-setter to Ajeet Rai of New Zealand.