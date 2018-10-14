India vs West Indies, Second Test, Day 3 Live: Rahane, Pant set sights on big lead
All the detailed, live updates and analysis from Day 3 of the Hyderabad Test.
Live updates
Ind 308/4 after 81 overs (Rahane 75, Pant 85)
And we are all set to go. A fascinating day ahead of us. The new ball still to be taken.
Two more sessions
“We have two set batsmen... Very heartening to see the way Rishabh and Ajinkya have approached the innings because both have been patient and very disciplined,” India’s batting coach Sanjay Bangar said at close of play on Day 2. “Ideally if we can bat another two sessions we will be in a great position.”
Day 2
Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant hit contrasting half-centuries to put India on course for a sizeable first innings lead against the West Indies in the second Test on Saturday.
The hosts were 308 for four at stumps, trailing the West Indies by three runs after Rahane, 75, and Pant, 85, put together an unbeaten 146-run fifth-wicket stand in Hyderabad.
Paceman Umesh Yadav also played a part in India’s dominance with career-best figures of 6-88 that helped bowl out the West Indies for 311 early in the morning session.
In reply, India were in trouble at 162-4 with West Indies skipper Jason Holder taking two wickets, including his counterpart Virat Kohli’s prized scalp in the afternoon session.
But the right-left batting combination of Rahane and Pant then ensured a wicketless final session.
Rahane played a cautious knock to register his 15th Test fifty while Pant was his swashbuckling self, hitting 10 fours and two big sixes in 120 balls.
It was Pant’s second successive 50-plus score after his 92 in India’s first Test victory at Rajkot. (AFP)