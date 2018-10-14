India coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on Player of the Series Prithvi Shaw after the hosts cruised to a 10-wicket win on Sunday against West Indies in Hyderabad, drawing comparisons with batting greats Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

Talking after the win to the broadcaster Star Sports, Shastri hailed Shaw, who also hit the winning runs on day three to hand India a 2-0 series whitewash. “He was born to play cricket,” the 55-year-old said of Shaw. “He has been playing since was eight. So, that’s a decade in the maidans of Bombay and wherever else. If you look at his game, he is a spectator’s delight.”

“When he bats, there is a bit of Sachin, bit of Viru [Virender Sehwag]. When he walks, there is a bit of [West Indies great Brian] Lara as well...that’s a deadly combination to have. If he keeps his head on his shoulders and work ethic, he has a bright future,” he added.

Shastri also lauded the efforts of pacer Umesh Yadav who picked up 10 wickets in the match. The Vidarbha pacer became only the third fast-bowler after Kapil Dev and Javagal Srinath to pick up a ten-for in a home Test.

During the last three Test in England, it was Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah who helmed the pace battery. Shastri insisted that Yadav was firmly in the reckoning, giving India a selection headache of sorts:

“I felt very happy for him. It can be a frustrating profession when you have to sit on the reserve bench like he did for four Test matches in England. We knew, and he know that he can play at any given stage, but only eleven can play. I am glad that he grabbed his opportunity with both hands.”

“What this will do is that this will make him believe that he belongs to the best XI that India can put out in the park. He has given us a headache but that’s a very good headache.”

Opener KL Rahul was shaky, despite playing an unbeaten hand in India’s win, but Shastri shrugged off the former’s barren run with the bat. “He’ll be fine. I sometimes thinks he tries too hard and I tell him to relax. He is a world-class player – he is that good. Once he gets in, it will be difficult to stop him.”

Shastri finished with praising Rishabh Pant for stepping up to the role of wicket-keeper batsman and hinted that if and when Wriddhiman Saha gets back to full fitness, current form would take precedence.