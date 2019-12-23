Rohit Sharma wrapped a sensational year with the ODI series win against West Indies, finishing with a record-breaking 2442 runs as an opener.

After enjoying a successful 2019, the Indian opener said he wants to continue doing good for his team in all formats of the game.

“Extremely grateful for the year I have had,” Sharma said. “Personally, I have enjoyed batting, but there’s no way I’m stopping. There’s an exciting year coming up.”

India travel to New Zealand early next year, which can prove to a challenging tour for the team. However, Sharma, who rued not wining the World Cup this year, said the team has done well in the past year and will look to continue that.

“A World Cup victory would have been nice but as a team, throughout the year, whether red ball or white ball cricket, the team came together really well,” he said.

“Even in the red ball format, against South Africa, it was going to be challenging. Once we start travelling, we want to win games and stay on top of the table.”

During the World Cup, Sharma scored five centuries and also scored a double century in his first Test as an opener.

“I understand my batting really well. I want to play within my limits, knowing the gameplan you want to execute is very important,” he said.

That was seen in the recent West Indies series. Sharma was named the player of the series after India won the ODI series against West Indies on Sunday. He scored 258 runs in the three-match series.

Chasing 316 for a win, India did have some difficulties after a middle-order collapse but Sharma said that his teammates stood up under pressure.

“It was a decider, we wanted to win this game,” he said. “We have always seen it in Cuttack, especially, it’s a good batting track. We wanted to make runs upfront. I quite enjoyed Shardul’s pull shot, even if it was a top edge.”

