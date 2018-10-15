India overcame the Sri Lankan challenge by 39 runs in the first game of the five match T20 series in Pune to take a one-nil lead. The Indians who batted first put on a huge total of 190/6 in their 20 overs. There were contributions all around with D Venkateswara standing out with a half century.

Chasing a big target, Sri Lanka were never in the hunt as they lost wickets at regular intervals. The only saving grace for the Lankans was a half century knock of 57 runs from Ajit Silva as the Indian bowlers ensured that the home team had an easy win. The second game of the series will be played in Mumbai on Tuesday.



Durga Rao was adjudged the man of the match for his overall contribution of 27 runs and two wickets taken for 24 runs conceded.

Brief Scores:

India 190/6 in 20 overs.

D Venkateswara 50*, Durga Rao 27, Sampath 2/25

Sri Lanka 151/9 in 20 overs.

Ajit Silva 57, Durga Rao 2/24

Man of the Match: Durga Rao