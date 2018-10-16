Days after refusing to host the fourth ODI between India and West Indies, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has now said that it cannot hold the women’s preparatory camp for the World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium as BCCI did not officially inform them regarding the fourth ODI.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the Indian women’s cricket team were scheduled for a week-long camp in Mumbai after the yo-yo test on Tuesday. The camp was to be a pre-departure preparation for the ICC Women’s World T20 which will be held in the West Indies from November 9 to 24.

But the MCA has refused to host the camp, expressing their displeasure against the BCCI.

While the BCCI has shifted the fourth ODI from Wankhede Stadium to the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, MCA says it is yet to receive official confirmation.

“This is with reference to our trailing email regarding hosting of the 4th One-Day International match between India and West Indies on 29th October, 2018 at Wankhede Stadium. We have not received any communication from your end in this regard. We are surprised to learn from media reports that the said match has been shifted to Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. We would request you to kindly let us know the reasons for shifting of the said match,” CS Naik, MCA chief executive officer, wrote in the mail which he made public by putting it on the MCA website.

While the Mumbai-based Cricket Club of India is preparing to host the India-West Indies ODI on October 29, MCA members are planning to approach the Bombay High Court regarding the matter.