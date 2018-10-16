India’s campaign at the Denmark Open badminton tournament got off to a terrible start as world No 3 PV Sindhu was knocked out in the first round by USA’s Beiwen Zhang on Tuesday in Odense. The world No 10 beat the Indian for the second time this year, after the final of the India Open in February. The American won 21-17, 16-21, 21-18 after 56 minutes.

Sindhu got off to a poor start as she committed one too many errors in the first game. After conceding a 7-14 lead, there was a brief period on either side of the interval where it looked like Sindhu would turn it around, as she closed the gap to 15-17, but the Indian could not hold on.

It was a much better performance from Sindhu in the second game. She looked more in control and was aided by Zhang’s unforced errors towards the end. After forcing the match into a decider, all she had to do was make sure she took an early lead in the final game and not let Zhang put pressure on her.

Sindhu did manage to take the lead in the initial stages of the decider, even opening up a 12-8 lead at one point. However, the American was superb with her back-hand cross-court drops and also targeted Sindhu’s body with smashes, as she snatched the lead and went on to take the game 21-18 to close out the match.

Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma, Manu Attri-Sumeeth Reddy, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Ashwini Ponnappa will be in action later on Tuesday.