Sumit Nagal and Saketh Myneni exited the Ningbo ATP Challenger on Tuesday with first-round defeats.Sumit lost a tough three-set battle to third seed Italian Thomas Fabbiano. The Indian did well to win the first set 6-4 but he couldn’t stop Fabbiano from clinching the next two 6-4, 6-2.

Saketh suffered a lopsided loss (3-6, 2-6) to Japan’s Renta Tokuda. Prajnesh Gunneswaran is the only Indian left in the singles event of the tournament. He, on Monday, moved to the pre-quarter-finals after taming Egypt’s Mohammad Safwat 7-6(2), 6-2 in an hour and 29 minutes.

Among the women, Prarthana Thombare and her American partner Jacqueline Cako reached the second round of ITF Suzhou Futures (USD 100K) in China. The fourth seeded pair beat local girls Yi Yuan and Wan Ning Zhu 6-1, 6-0 in the first round.

Prarthana’s compatriots, Karman Kaur Thandi and Ankita Raina lost their respective doubles matches in the first round. Karman and Jia-Jing Lu of China lost to the Chinese pair of Jiaxi Lu and Mei Xu Wu 3-6, 6-4, [8-10].

Ankita and Emily Webley-Smith of Great Britain lost to the top-seeded Russian duo – Natela Dzalamidze and Veronika Kudermetova – 4-6, 0-6.

Men TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Ningbo ATP Challenger (China) * Sumit Nagal lost to Thomas Fabbiano [3] (Italy) 6-4, 4-6, 2-6 in the first round.



* Saketh Myneni lost to Renta Tokuda (Japan) 3-6, 2-6 in the first round.





ITF F23 Futures, Egypt (USD 15K) * Sagar Ahuja and Shane Biddaiah lost to Shalva Dzhanashiya (Russia) and Alexander Igoshin (Russia) [3] 2-6, 5-7 in the first round.

* Armaan Bhatia and Anurag Nenwani lost to David Perez Sanz (Spain) and Kai Wehnelt (Germany) [1] 5-7, 3-6 in the first round. ITF F36 Futures, Tunisia (USD 15K) * Alex Solanki lost to Remy Bertola (Switzerland) 2-6, 6-7(2) in the first round.