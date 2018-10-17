Arsene Wenger, on a break after his two-decade reign at Arsenal came to an end this year, has hinted that he is all set to return to management.

In an interview to German magazine Sport Bild, Wenger said he has plenty of offers to consider and is eyeing a return to the dugout in 2019.

“I believe I will start again on January 1. I don’t know where yet. I feel rested and am ready to work again.” Wenger said.

“There are associations, national teams, it could also be in Japan. From my 22 years at Arsenal, I have big experience on different levels. There are enquiries from all over the world.”

Wenger was a manager in Japan with Nagoya Grampus 8 before his stint with Arsenal began in 1996. He has previously managed Monaco in France.

Wenger also touched up on Mesut Ozil’s controversial retirement from international football after the World Cup. While Unai Emery felt international retirement will give Arsenal an advantage, the former Arsenal manager said it’s a loss for both Germany and Arsenal.

“I did not love it that he withdrew from the Germany team [because] the Germans respect what he achieved,” Wenger said. “A small bit of motivation disappears when you know that you don’t have to be ready for a World Cup, a European Championship. I love it when the players are as good as possible. He loses a bit if he does not play at an international level.”