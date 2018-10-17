Captain Ajay Reddy led from the front with both bat and ball as India beat Sri Lanka by 20 runs in the third Twenty20 match of the five-match series played in Bhopal. With this win, the home team have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Batting first, India, with the help of Ajay’s knock of 83 not out amid contributions from the other batsmen, put up a formidable total of 209 for five in their 20 overs. Durga Rao, who scored 35, put on 72 runs for the sixth wicket.

The Sri Lankans chasing the target lost early wickets and were struggling to keep up with the required rate. Ajit Silva was the star man again for the Lankans as he scored a well composed half century. It was the Sri Lankan’s third consecutive half century of the series. With the series already won and lost, the teams have a two day break before the fourth game on the 20th in Ludhiana.

Brief Scores:

India 209/5 in 20 overs.

Ajay Reddy 83*, D Venkateswara 35, Durga Rao 34*

Sri Lanka 189/8 in 20 overs

K Silva 50, Desapriya 35, Ajay Reddy 2/23

Man of the match: Ajay Reddy