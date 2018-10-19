Pakistan beat Australia by 373 runs in the second and final Test on the fourth day in Abu Dhabi, taking the series 1-0 on Friday.

Australia, set a daunting 538-run target, were bowled out for 164 as Pakistan medium pacer Mohammad Abbas rocked them with figures of 5-62 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Abbas took four wickets off just 23 balls to leave Australia reeling on their way to a defeat.

Australia’s batsmen had no answers to his accurate seam bowling under cloudy conditions at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The first Test ended in a draw in Dubai last week.

Australian opener Usman Khawaja was unlikely to bat after suffering a recurrence of a knee injury during practice on Thursday.

Abbas jolted the Australians in the seventh over of the day when he removed a solid-looking Travis Head for 36, getting an edge to substitute wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, deputising for Sarfraz Ahmed.

Sarfraz, who was hit on the helmet by a rising Mitchell Starc delivery on Thursday, had gone for a precautionary scan.

Head and Aaron Finch added 61 runs for the second wicket.

Abbas then had Mitchell Marsh (five) and Finch (31) leg-before wicket and dismissed Tim Paine for nought – before leg-spinner Yasir Shah removed Mitchell Starc (28) and Peter Siddle for three.