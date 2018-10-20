The second edition of the WTA L&T Mumbai Open, to be hosted by Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association and Cricket Club of India, will be held from October 27 to November 4 at CCI.

The $125,000 tournament, which was won by current world No 15 Aryna Sabalenka last year, will start with the qualifiers with the main draw beginning on Monday, October 29. Ankita Raina, who was one of the four Indians who were given wild cards, had reached the quarter-finals.

Four of the world’s top 100 players have already confirmed their participation, according to organisers, and some marquee players will also be given wild cards entries. India’s leading women players will also be a part of the tournament which came to Mumbai last year.

Belarus’s Sabalenka won the singles title in the inaugural edition last year and has been doing well since then, noted CCI President Premal Udani.

“We are very happy to have got the event back. Aryna Sabalenka who won the event last year is racing on the world stage and we are happy to provide such a platform to young and upcoming women tennis players from around the world,” he said.

“For long CCI is one of the best sporting venues in the country, and we are gearing up for the mega event by upgrading our tennis facilities,” he added.

The centre court, two match courts as well as two practice courts have been re-laid, and will now sport a vibrant purple colour with green borders. Floodlighting and players lounges of international standard have been provided.

Meanwhile, stands for around 2,000 spectators are being set up along with corporate boxes, a media centre, post-match interview zone and other facilities.

Incidentally, CCI will also host the the one-day match between India and West Indies on October 29, which will be the first day of the L&T Mumbai Open main draw.