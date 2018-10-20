Indian golfer Aditi Ashok dropped three bogeys on the back nine to card three-over 75 to be placed tied 49th on the third day of the Buick LPGA golf championships in Shanghai on Saturday.

Aditi, who was even par after two rounds, is now three-over 219 for 54 holes. After rounds of 71 and 73, this round would have disappointed the Bengaluru-based golfer. The Indian had a great start to the day, with a birdie on the very first hole.

Bogeys on the 3rd and 8th holes slowed her down, before a birdie saw her close out the front nine on even-par. Further bogeys at the 12th, 13th and 15th saw Ashok drop a further three shots on her overnight score as she slipped down the leaderboard.

Spaniard Carlota Ciganda (67), who started the third day four shots behind the leader, Sei Young Kim (71) caught up and the two shared the third round lead at 11-under 205.

Four players, including Ariya Jutanugarn (71) were tied at third at 10-under 206.

