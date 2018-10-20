India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy hockey: Mandeep’s goal puts India in the lead
Can India build on their 11-0 rout over Oman?
Q2: Pakistan 1-1 India
India have had a healthy record against Pakistan in recent meetings. Can they stretch their winning run?
13 minutes left in Q3
GOAL! PAK 1-2 IND
The players are back for the second half.
Half-time: PAK 1-1 IND
Cometh the hour, cometh the captain. What a stunning effort from Manpreet to put his side back on level terms. Pakistan, though, have had more cutting edge in the opposition box. That, however, could change. India will be the happier team heading into the tunnel.
30 seconds left in Q2
That was close but Rizwan’s PC went narrowly wide of goal. Sreejesh had watched it all the way.
1 minute left in Q2
Pakistan have a PC. Varun Kumar concedes it.
2 minutes left in Q2
India have well and truly found their mojo. Nilkanta Sharma’s flick went just wide of the post after being set up beautifully by Mandeep’s cut-back. Close. India have a man’s advantage here.
5 minutes left in Q2
GOAL! PAK 1-1 IND
What a goal. Manpreet’s adventurous run kept on going, powering past three Pakistan defenders like they were invisible and rifles the ball to the bottom corner. There was a touch from a Pakistani player that carried the ball, but Manpreet deserved it. Stunning effort and India are back in this contest.
6 minutes left in Q2
Ahh! Just over. India start a quick counter inside the Pakistan half and Akashdeep’s reverse hit was over the bar.
8 minutes left in Q2
India patiently build from the back. Chinglensana has had a couple of moments in the half so far, producing some excellent bit of skills. The final pass to his forwards, though, has been missing so far.
11 mins left in Q2
Another chance for Pakistan. This time, Hardik’s important intervention sees the ball go out for a long corner. Zubair was lining up for a reverse hit after space opened up for him inside the circle.
13 mins left in Q2
Another great chance for Pakistan. Mohammad Zubair cuts in and unleashes a ferocious shot aimed at the far corner. Sreejesh and India breathe a sigh of relief as the ball fizzes just wide of the post.
End of Q2: Pakistan have a 1-0 lead. A stunned India came back in the game guns blazing but have not created any attacks of note. The Indians do have goals in them, as they showed in the last game.
3 minutes left Magnificent skill from Hardik to enter the Pakistan circle. The youngster, playing only his second game, has easily been one of India’s standout players so far. Alas, he lost control of the ball just when you thought a shot was coming.
5 minutes left Pakistan look dangerous on the counter. So far, the young Indian defence have not been troubled. Harendra Singh’s side, though, have a lion’s share of the ball.
7 minutes left Pakistan see out the danger. The Indian attacks have lacked coherence. They are trying to get the ball out from the back quickly. So far, Pakistan have thwarted the attacks.
11 minutes left INDIA HAVE A PENALTY CORNER. India come out guns blazing after conceding and young Hardik wins a penalty corner for his side. What a start we have to the game.
Q1 14 minutes left’ PAK 1-0 IND
GOAL! Pakistan are up and away and once again, that was lax defensive work from the Indians from the goalmouth. Sreejesh makes the initial save with his feet from the PC. He is helpless with the deflection, which is expertly done by Irfan.
Pakistan have a Penalty Corner. India lose their referral as Surender Kumar gets into a bit of tangle.
10:39 pm: The national anthems are up. There was little coordination there. Let’s hope the players put out a better show on the field.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Asian Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan at Muscat. The two teams will renew hostilities but Harendra Singh’s side have had lopsided winning record against their rivals in recent meetings.
The India opened their campaign in the with a stellar 11-0 win over hosts Oman on Thursday. The win was set up by a remarkable hat-trick by young Dilpreet Singh. Barring the first quarter in which no goal was scored, there was no stopping India and Dilpreet. India were expected to dominate Oman but were held to a goalless first quarter.
Pakistan also impressed in their tournament opener, registering a convincing 3-1 win over South Korea. Pakistan, though, have their task cut out stopping the rampant Indian forwards in their tracks.