The world’s best run-chaser and arguably the best opening batsman in ODI cricket currently were at it again in Guwahati against West Indies. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma put together yet another 200-run partnership in ODIs — their fifth — to help India record a comfortable win in the first ODI of the five-match series. The partnership of 246 was dominated by Kohli initially before Rohit started coming into his own and left the Windies bowlers in a state of shock.

The centurion for West Indies, Shimron Hetmeyer, thought his team had a defendable score after getting to 322 in their allotted fifty overs. But he couldn’t have been further from the truth, given the form Rohit is in and given Kohli’s ridiculous success while chasing in white-ball cricket.

After losing Shikhar Dhawan’s wicket early, the two started picking the West Indies bowling apart. The Indian captain, who has gone on record saying he enjoys playing second fiddle to Rohit when they bat together, took the initiative on Sunday in Guwahati and raced ahead to his fifty and was in his 80s when Rohit started upping the ante.

And soon enough, mayhem followed at the Barasapra Stadium with both batsmen going hammer and tongs. First Kohli reached his 36th ODI ton, followed by Rohit getting to his 20th. He finished off with 152*, becoming the first batsman to score 150-plus six times in ODIs.

During their knocks, the two broke plenty of records.

Sixth 150+ for Rohit Sharma in ODIs - the MOST by any batsman.



Tendulkar and Warner have five each. #IndvWI — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 21, 2018

Highest p'ship for India batting second in ODIs:

246 R SHARMA - V KOHLI v WI, Gauhati, 2018 (2nd)

224 G Gambhir - V Kohli v SL, Kolkata, 2009 (3rd)

223 M Azharuddin - A Jadeja v SL, Colombo RPS, 1997 (5th)#INDvWI — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 21, 2018

Most 200+ stands in ODIs:

5 Rohit Sharma - Virat Kohli

3 Sourav Ganguly - Sachin Tendulkar

3 Gautam Gambhir - Virat Kohli

3 Mahela Jayawardene - Upul Tharanga#INDvWI — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) October 21, 2018

Most 100s as captain in ODIs:



22 Ponting (220 inns)

14 KOHLI (50)

13 ABD (98)

11 Ganguly (143)

10 Jayasuriya (118)#IndvWI — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 21, 2018

Virat Kohli becomes only second cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar to score 6000 ODI runs while chasing... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) October 21, 2018

8th century for Virat Kohli in 300+ chases in ODI cricket. Next best: 4 centuries by Kumar Sangakkara. #INDvWI — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 21, 2018

- 36th ODI century in 204 innings for Virat Kohli

- Sachin Tendulkar reached his 36th century in 311 innings (in Nov 2003)#IndvWI#IndvsWI — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 21, 2018

Two Indians scoring 140+ in the same ODI:



Ganguly 183/Dravid 145 v SL, 1999

Tendulkar 186*/Dravid 153 v NZ, 1999

ROHIT 146*/KOHLI 140 v WI, today#IndvWI — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 21, 2018

Most runs in chases in ODIs:

8720 Sachin Tendulkar (232 inns, avg 42.33)

6032 VIRAT KOHLI (116 inns, avg 68.54)

5742 Sanath Jayasuriya (210 inns, avg 29.44)

5575 Jacques Kallis (158 inns, avg 44.95)

5425 Brian Lara (157 inns, avg 42.71)#INDvWI — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) October 21, 2018

Most ODI 100s since 2013:



23 Kohli (116 inns)

18 Rohit (102)

16 Amla (106)

15 Dhawan (105)#IndvWI — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 21, 2018

While Rohit Sharma’s innings was typical, Kohli played an innings where he dominated from the word go. Not something we see too often in ODIs. And his innings set Twitter abuzz.

Top two batsmen in the ICC ODI rankings just displayed what makes them so great. Masterclass from #TeamIndia's captain @imVkohli and vice-captain @ImRo45 💯💯 #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/KzNRdrkQiQ — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) October 21, 2018

You can't bat as easily in a video game but @imVkohli does that in international cricket. #INDvWI — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 21, 2018

Oh hello chako ek hor 💯 number 36 🇮🇳 take a bow king kohli 🙏🙏🙏😊 @imVkohli — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) October 21, 2018

Virat Kohli 😎



36th ODI 100

22nd while chasing 🔥

14th as Captain

5th against WI

4th of 2018



Chase Master, GOAT @imVkohli 🤙 — Kumar :) (@MSKumar143) October 21, 2018

What a ridiculous batsman. Takes the Asia Cup off, returns and smashes yet another ODI 💯 @imVkohli 🙏🏼 — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 21, 2018

The partnership also drew plenty of praise with Rohit’s effortless ease coming in for plenty of praise as well.

Youngsters watching this @imVkohli and @ImRo45 blitzkrieg should delete it from their memory immediately . Don’t start believing that batting is that easy. IT CANNOT BE THAT EASY ! These two are just another LEVEL .. Boss Men #IndvWI — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) October 21, 2018

Batting Is Not This Easy. Trust Me. Don’t believe what you’ve seen from Kohli and Rohit today....unbelievable. Unreal. #IndvWI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 21, 2018

What a mammoth partnership! Rohit & Virat ... no words💪🏼💪🏼👏👏🙌🙌💯💯 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) October 21, 2018

Watching @imVkohli and @ImRo45 at the crease makes batting look so effortless; but I know hard these 2 players work at their game #masterclass @BCCI #INDvWI — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) October 21, 2018