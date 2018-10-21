ATK and Jamshedpur FC played out a 1-1 draw at the home of the Jharkhand club in the 2018 edition of the Indian Super League on Sunday. Sergio Cidoncha and Manuel Lanzarote bagged the goals for Jamshedpur and ATK in a match which stood out for its goalkeeping errors.

Jamshedpur FC started without goal-scorer Gaurav Mukhi in their starting XI or on their bench, as Tim Cahill and Cidoncha led the line for the home side. ATK opted for Balwant Singh and El Moumaini Noussair up front, the goalscorers from their 2-1 win against Delhi Dynamos.

Michael Soosairaj looked lively in the early proceedings, cutting across Aiborlang Khongjee to set up Cidoncha. The Spaniard turned and shot straight at Arindam Bhattacharjya in the ATK goal.

Cidoncha would not be denied, as Pronay Halder brought the striker down 20 yards from goal. The Jamshedpur striker took a free-kick, which should have been saved by Bhattacharjya but the ATK goalie jumped all over the ball, letting it slip into the net.

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury was determined to not let his opposite number make all the mistakes as he chipped in with one of his own. From a Manuel Lanzarote corner, the host’s keeper misjudged the flight of the ball as it went straight into the net.

Mario Arques then put in a delightful ball for Tim Cahill in the second half but the Australian failed to head it home. The match ended 1-1 as Jamshedpur have five points from three games while ATK have four points from as many games.