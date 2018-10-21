Bajrang Punia became the fourth Indian wrestler to reach the final of the Senior World Championships after he defeated Alejandra Valdes Tobie of Cuba 4-3 in the semi-final of 65kg event in Budapest.

The 24-year-old is in the final of the Worlds for the first time in his career. He has a bronze medal from the 2013 edition of the tournament. Sushil Kumar in 2010 and Amit Dahiya in 2013 are the two others wrestlers who have reached the final of world championships.

As per United World Wrestling database, Bishambar Singh also reached the final of 1967 Worlds in New Delhi.

Punia displayed great of work on the mat on Sunday, especially in the semi-final. He dominated the standing wrestling, and with two takedowns in the first period, took a 4-0 lead.

A stepout for Tobie brought down the difference to three points but Bajrang was cautious with his defence in the final minute. The Cuban still managed to take a two-point takedown but that was not enough for a win. Bajrang Punia head beaten Tulga Tumur Ochir of Mongolia 5-3 to enter the freestyle 65 kg semi-finals on the second day.

He will wrestle Japan’s Takuto Otoguro, who defeated Akhmed Chakaev of Russia 15-10 in the other semi-final. Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar is the lone Indian to have won a gold medal at the Worlds, achieving the feat in Moscow 2010 in the 66kg category.

If Bajrang manages to win gold, it will be a rare achievement to win titles at all major championships in a single season.

In the other bouts of the day, Sandeep Tomar began in stupendous fashion but could not sustain the momentum. He outclassed his Guatemala opponent Jose Mox Arias by technical superiority in the 57kg category, but lost the second round to Azerbaijan’s Giorgi Edisherashvili. Sachin Rathi was outplayed 1-13 by Mongolian wrestler Unurbat Purevjav in the 79kg qualification round. Deepak, competing in the 92kg event, lost his pre-quarterfinal bout 0-4 to Liubomyr Sagaliuk of Ukraine.

Clarification: The article originally mentioned that Bajrang was the second Indian to reach the final at World Championships. That has now been corrected.