Just four days of action since the Indian Super League resumed after the international break but there were plenty of talking points. Defending champions Chennaiyin FC continued to struggle while Mumbai City’s campaign gathered momentum with a win at home.

ATK, who under-performed in their first two games, got their first points on the board through a late winner from El Maimouni Noussair against Delhi Daredevils. For the second time in as many games, a late goal denied Kerala Blasters a win. The highlight of the week, though, was undoubtedly, the seven-goal thriller at the Marina Arena between Chennaiyin and NorthEast United.

In Bartholomew Ogbeche, the Highlanders have a striker to reckon with. That might be the difference between them missing out or qualifying for the playoffs.

ATK open their account

The week started with ATK getting three points on the board. Steve Coppell has a formidable team to work with but the two-time champions cut a cropper in their first two games. At the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, ATK wasted no time to get things under way.

Balwant Singh’s exquisite strike gave ATK in the lead. Skipper Manuel Lanzarote was pulling strings from the middle of the park, teaming up with Jayant Rane to set up Noussair’s winner. Importantly, Balwant broke an eight-match goalless streak in the ISL

Goal fest at Marina Arena

NorthEast United may have just pulled off their greatest win in the ISL so far. They were heading towards an embarrassing defeat with Thoi Singh’s brace putting Chennayin 3-1 up early in the first half. The two-time champions’ woes at the back came to the fore with the clinical Ogbeche displaying a masterclass in what goal poachers do most. In the space of ten minutes, the Nigerian had completed his hat-trick and the tide had turned. Chennayin could never recover from that shock.

No troubles at home for Mumbai

Mumbai City defeated FC Pune City in the Maharashtra derby. After shooting blanks in their first two games, Moudou Sougou scored the opening goal before Rafael Bastos gave his side a 2-0 lead by the half-way mark. Lucian Goian missed a penalty in the dying seconds of the game but that was not going dampen Mumbai’s spirits. They showed grit and finally found their scoring boots. Can they overturn their poor home form from here?

Kerala denied again

During the previous matchweek, it was Mumbai teenager Pranjal Bhumij who shattered Kerala’s hopes of getting three points, smashing a goal-of-the-season contender deep in stoppage time. Here, Andrija Kaluderovic stood in the way of David James’s efficient side from pocketing three points.

Kerala Blasters and Delhi Dynamos shared the spoils at the JLN Stadium in Kochi as the Serbian cancelled out CK Vineeth’s strike. The game ended with a bit of controversy as the home side were incensed that Pritam Kotal’s foul on Vineeth didn’t result in a penalty. Blasters, though, are still unbeaten.

Another season, more comical errors

It’s not uncommon to find one goalkeeping howler cancelled by another. That was the story of Sunday’s encounter that featured Jamshedpur FC and ATK, who played their second match of the week.

JFC’s Sergio Cidoncha curled a free-kick on target. It neither looked threatening nor did it take a wicked deflection on its way through to the keeper. Arindam Bhattacharja at ATK goal, inexplicably spilled what should have been a routine take and the ball rolled into the net. Just before the half-time break, JFC’s Subhasish Roy went one better (based on viewers discretion, of course). A corner from Manuel Lanzarote was dipping in as it made its way to goal. Roy missed the ball as he tried to tip it over the bar and ATK had their equaliser.