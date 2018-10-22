Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff and British comedian Paddy McGuinness have been announced as the new presenters of BBC’s popular show, Top Gear.

The comedian and former England cricket captain will be replacing American actor Matt LeBlanc, who’d announced he was leaving the motoring show after four seasons.

Top Gear, a show that focuses on cars among other motor vehicles, was launched in 2002. It’s one of the most widely broadcast factual television programmes in the world.

Flintoff and McGuinness will start filming their first season with motoring journalist and racing driver Chris Harris (who’s also part of the main presenting line-up) in early 2019. The season will be aired later in the year.

“It’s not often you have the chance to do both of your dream jobs, but I’m now lucky enough to say I will have,” Flintoff told BBC.

“I’ve always been passionate about cars and I’m so excited to be joining the Top Gear team.”

McGuinness said: “Getting the Top Gear gig is a real honour and I’m thrilled the BBC have given me this opportunity.

“To be hosting a show I’ve watched and loved from being a small boy is beyond exciting.”