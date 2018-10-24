India v West Indies, 2nd ODI, live: Half centuries for Virat Kohli and Ambati Rayudu
All updates from the second ODI in the five-match series.
Live updates
India 142/2 after 27 overs - Kohli 54, Rayudu 53
Fifty for Rayudu! He helped one down the legside and it has taken him 62 balls. His 9th ODI fifty and he is looking the part. Three boundaries in the last two overs for Rayudu. One through the offside off Holder and two boundaries through the leg side off McCoy. Top innings so far, this.
India 124/2 after 25 overs - Kohli 50, Rayudu 39
FIFTY FOR VIRAT KOHLI! Boy, does he love to bat at Vizag. His fifth ODI innings here and the fifth time he’s gone past 50.
And a very different innings to the one at Guwahati a few days back. Plenty of running, plenty of hard work.
India 120/2 after 24 overs - Kohli 48, Rayudu 37
DROPPED! Who drops Kohli in this form?!! Jason Holder, of all people! McCoy’s slower ball induced the false shot but Holder failed to hold on to a tough chance, running backwads from midoff. But once he got there with his long legs, he should have taken it. Kohli was on 44 and this wicket would change the complexion of the game in a big way. This is a big, big miss. And spare a thought for debutant McCoy. He could have had Kohli as his first wicket.
Bishoo continues to keep it tight, just two runs from his 7th over.
Here’s a look at India’s No 4 musical chair...
India 112/2 after 22 overs - Kohli 43, Rayudu 35
Short from McCoy and hooked away by Rayudu for four. Nicely placed...there was a time when the short ball was a weakness. But now Rayudu seems to have no problem with that ball.
Three runs from the subsequent Bishoo over.
India 103/2 after 20 overs - Kohli 41, Rayudu 28
100 up for India in the 20th over. A good first over from McCoy, using the angle well. Just four singles.
Bishoo continues, and almost yorks Kohli with a full ball. Four runs from that over as well. Kohli moves into the 40s with a late cut.
India 95/2 after 18 overs - Kohli 35, Rayudu 26
50 partnership! Kohli returns from the drinks break and gets going straight away. Two boundaries in three balls off Bishoo. One tucked away through fine leg and the other cut through point and short third man.
Time for debutant Obed McCoy... left arm medium pacer.
DRINKS: India 85/2 after 17 overs - Kohli 26, Rayudu 25
The partnership is now up to 45 as Rayudu and Kohli rebuild. The focus seems to be on rotating the strike predominantly and the duo are doing that well. Three runs from Bishoo’s over, followed by four in Nurse’s.
India 78/2 after 15 overs - Kohli 23, Rayudu 21
14th over: Another delightful offdrive by Rayudu, this time coming down the track against Bishoo and driven with power.
15th over: A streaky boundary from Kohli. Nurse gets the ball to drift and straighten, Kohli’s push gets an outside edge and beats short third man. (No commentators, that wasn’t intentional)
India 62/2 after 13 overs - Kohli 17, Rayudu 11
Rayudu’s first boundary is a lovely off drive that pierces the gap between cover and mid-off. Tossed up by Nurse and Rayudu caressed it against the spin, because he got to the pitch of the ball.
India 55/2 after 12 overs - Kohli 16, Rayudu 5
Not surprisingly, spin from both ends. 50 comes up in the 11th over for India, with Virat Kohli cursing himself for being one short when running a double. Man loves his runs, doesn’t he?
Bishoo comes on in the 12th over and concedes three singles. There is turn for the leggie as well. This might just not be a high-scoring game.
India 49/2 after 10 overs - Kohli 13, Rayudu 2
8 runs from the 10th over, with Kohli timing the ball well and looking in good touch. A square cut in that over raced to the boundary and a straight drive was saved well at midoff by Holder. The last ball, though, was chipped in the air and fell short of mid-on. Again, the ball stopping on the batsman.
India 41/2 after 9 overs - Kohli 6, Rayudu 1
LBW REVIEW: OUT! West Indies have dismissed both of India’s openers in the powerplay! A brilliant review by Jason Holder and Co, Ashley Nurse traps Dhawan LBW. From around the wicket, Nurse gets one to straighten from the leg stump. And it’s straightening enough to overturn the umpire’s decision.
And the Indian middle-order gets a proper test now...
India 39/1 after 8 overs - Dhawan 29, Kohli 6
8th over: Spin introduced early, and Ashley Nurse concedes just two runs. The dry pitch should help spinners but no hint of turn just yet.
9th over: SIX! And just about... an upper-cut from Shikhar Dhawan off Roach clears third man but not by much. First six of the match. The Indian must have had his heart in his mouth
India 30/1 after 6 overs
6th over: Two more boundaries for Shikhar Dhawan off Jason Holder’s bowling. India off to a brisk start despite losing Rohit early. Short ball, smashed through point and before that, one guided through third man.
7th over: Just one run from Roach’s over. The ball continues to stick and stop.
India 19/1 after 4 overs - Rohit falls cheaply!
WICKET! Windies strike early and it’s the big wicket of Rohit Sharma. Roach strikes. It was not the best of deliveries. Short and wide outside off, Rohit just guided it into the hands of Hetmyer at point.
Out walks Virat Kohli and he gets going with a boundary. The man loves batting at Vizag — 118, 117, 99, 65 in the four ODIs at the venue.
India 15/0 after 3 overs - Rohit 4, Dhawan 11
Back-to-back boundaries! Shikhar Dhawan is up and running in Vizag. Short ball, pulled away. Fuller length to follow, flicked with ease. Great timing on both. Holder’s around the wicket line helping Dhawan there.
India 5/0 after 2 overs - Rohit 4, Dhawan 1
Roach from the other end and concedes just one run in that over with Dhawan taking his time to get going. Was keen on taking a single to get off the mark, does it off the 5th ball. Early indications that the pitch is on the slower side.
India 4/0 after 1 over - Rohit 4, Dhawan 0
Boundary in the first over for Rohit Sharma as Holder errs in his line and strays on the pads. Just that one bad ball in that over though.
1.30 pm: Alright, it’s time for the 2nd ODI. Vizag is all set. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan out in the middle. Jason Holder will start off proceedings for Windies.
1.25 pm: Once again, India’s top order will take center-stage when Rohit Sharma walks out to bat with Shikhar Dhawan.
Data check: Numbers that show how dominant Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli are in ODs. Read here.
1.20 pm: Having received a firm backing from captain Virat Kohli as India’s number four in the ODI format with the World Cup in mind, Ambati Rayudu Tuesday said the responsibility does not pressurise him at all, as he preferred to stay in the present.
“Not really,” Rayudu said when asked if he is feeling any pressure three days after his skipper backed him for a position for which the team management has tried as many as seven batsmen since the tour of Sri Lanka in 2017.
The Hyderabad batsman added, “To be very honest, I am just focused on this series at the moment and not really thinking too far ahead.
“I don’t think it is new for me as I have been batting in the middle order for long. There is nothing new that they have asked me to do.”
The 33-year-old began his first-class career way back in 2001-02 but had to wait till 2013 to make his international debut, against Zimbabwe, aged 28.
PLAYING XIs:
INDIA
Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant (W), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav
WINDIES
Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope (W), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (C), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy
1.15 pm: Elsewhere in Indian cricket...
TEAM NEWS: Not surprisingly, Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the XI but he’s replacing Khaleel Ahmed. Tough on the youngster? Obed McCoy (debut) replaces Oshane Thomas for Windies
TOSS: Virat Kohli wins the toss and a loud cheer goes up when he says India will bat first this time around.
1.00 pm: Almost time for the toss...
12.57 pm: Ian Bishop (happy birthday to him!) said the pitch is very dry in Vizag and will not have the zip that we saw in Guwahati. Kuldeep Yadav should play but in whose place? (Let’s hope it’s not Khaleel Ahmed...)
12.53 pm: All eyes are on Virat Kohli of course, because he is 81 runs short of 10,000 runs in ODIs. Well, he has 54 more innings to make sure he’s the fastest to get there (tells you how good he has been in this format) but given his form and given his love for Vizag (399 runs in four ODIs), that day might well be today.
12.50 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of the second ODI between India and West Indies in Vishakapatnam.
India’s eight-wicket demolition of West Indies in the first one-day international in Guwahati was led by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Kohli, who made 140, and Sharma, who remained unbeaten on 152, put on 246 runs for the second wicket as the hosts chased down 323 and romped home with 47 balls to spare.
India, who swept the two-Test series against the visiting Caribbean side, lead the five-match ODI series 1-0.
The effort from Kohli and Sharma easily overshadowed a dominant 106 by West Indies batsman Shermon Hetmyer in his team’s 322-8 after being put into bat first.
In reply, India lost opener Shikhar Dhawan in just the second over of the innings after he was bowled by debutant fast bowler Oshane Thomas.
Kohli then took charge with Sharma, who was happy playing second fiddle to his in-form captain, as the duo put on India’s biggest-ever ODI stand against West Indies for any wicket.
The skipper built on his quickfire fifty to get his 36th ODI ton in just 88 deliveries, hitting Kemar Roach for a boundary to make the three-figure mark amid loud cheers from a packed home crowd.