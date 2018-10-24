It was inevitable, wasn’t it? On Wednesday, with all eyes on him getting to the landmark, Virat Kohli became the fastest-ever batsman to reach 10,000 one-day international runs, making history in his 205th innings against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam.

The 29-year-old surpassed fellow Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who first crossed the 10,000-run mark in 259 innings in 2001. Kohli, playing his 213th ODI, went on to score 157 off 129 deliveries to register his 37th ODI century since making his debut against Sri Lanka in 2008.

He is just the 13th batsman, and fifth Indian, to join the elite list.

Kohli, the No.1 batsman in the ICC ODI rankings at the moment, also went past 1000 runs in the calendar year.

Here’s a look at some of his most impressive numbers in ODI cricket so far after yet another record-breaking outing with the bat:

59.62 – Virat Kohli’s ODI average, the highest for any batsman with more than 2000 ODI runs

1 – Number of people with more ODI hundreds than Kohli. Tendulkar, of course. 37 ODI centuries for Kohli puts him well on track to overcome that record.

Fastest to 10,000 ODI runs..



By inns - KOHLI (205)

By mats - KOHLI (213)

By balls - KOHLI (10813)

By time - KOHLI (10yrs, 67d from debut)



He also has highest average and most centuries when completing 10,000 runs. #IndvWI #Legend — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 24, 2018

Virat Kohli fastest to 10K ODI runs:



Inngs batted: 205 (PRE: Tendulkar 259)

Days from debut: 3270 (Dravid 3969)

Balls taken: 10813 (Jayasuriya 11296)

Highest avg: 59.17 (Dhoni 51.30) #INDvWI — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 24, 2018

149.42 — That’s Kohli’s ODI average in 2018.

183 — Kohli’s highest ODI score, against Pakistan in Dhaka in the 2012 Asia Cup. He has now scored 150-plus four times. Only David Warner (5), Rohit Sharma (6) and Sachin Tendulkar (5) have scored more.

9 — Kohli is the ninth captain to score 8,000 runs in international cricket - in just 137 innings. He is also the fastest to achieve the milestone.

6 — Number of times Kohli has hit 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year. Only Tendulkar has done that more times — 7. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Kohli equals that in the World Cup year.

11 — That’s how many matches Kohli took to go from 9,000 to 10,000 runs in ODIs.

11 — That’s also how many matches Kohli took to score 1000 runs in 2018. He’s now the leading run-scorer in the format this year, going past Bairstow’s 1025 which was set in 22 matches.

Fastest to 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year:



11 innings - VIRAT KOHLI in 2018

15 innings - Hashim Amla in 2010

15 innings - Virat Kohli in 2012#INDvWI — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 24, 2018

35 — Kohli was also the fastest man to hit 35 ODI centuries – even quicker than Sachin. Kohli was also the fastest ever to 8000 and 9000 ODI runs

Least time from debut to score 10,000 runs in ODIs:



10y 68d - VIRAT KOHLI*

10y 317d - Rahul Dravid

11y 103d - Sachin Tendulkar #INDvsWI — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) October 24, 2018

6 — Number of centuries for Kohli against Windies. That’s the most by any batsman against the Caribbean side in ODI history.

Virat Kohli becomes the quickest to reach 10,000 ODI runs in just 205 innings.

Just to put his performance in the perspective, the most runs any one else has scored after 205 innings are 9,080 by AB de Villiers.#INDvWI — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) October 24, 2018

911 - The highest ever ICC ODI batting points ranking by an Indian – and the highest by any player for 27 years. When Kohli reached the mark in July 2018, it gave him the seventh-highest ranking of all time, after Sir Viv Richards (935 in 1985), Zaheer Abbas (931 in 1983), Greg Chappell (921 in 1981), David Gower (919 in 1983), Dean Jones (918 in 1991) and Javed Miandad (910 in 1987)

(With inputs from ICC)