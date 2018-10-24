Blind cricket got a mojor boost in funding when Boston-based businessman, founder and CEO of Boston Group USA, Subu Kota donated $1 million to promote cricket for the blind globally.

Though the original announcement was made in September this year, Kota was in New Delhi on Wednesday to make a announcement along with president of Cricket Association for the Blind in India and World Blind Cricket, GK Magantesh.

“The donation will be transferred to a fund in USA and used for cricket for the blind. I hope it motivates others to come forward and support blind cricket,” Kota said.

Kota has been working with Samarthanam, an organising working for educational, social, economic, cultural and technological aspects for the visually impaired.

Magantesh said that this will help blind cricket immensely, and now, the goal for CABI is to get BCCI recognition. He is also in talks with International Cricket Council to be affiliated with WBC.

“We are trying and waiting for BCCI affiliation. There will be struggle but we will continue that. I have brought the matter up with ICC CEO Dave Richardson as well. But CABI and WBC will remain independent bodies,” Magantesh said.

Samarthanam has also hosted the World Cup for the blind at Bengaluru back in 2012. India are reigning world champions in blind cricket and have won the tournament twice.