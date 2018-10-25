FC Goa romped to the top of the ISL table with a convincing 5-0 win over Mumbai City. The margin of the victory could and should have been more, but Sergio Lobera will be pleased with his side’s showing, especially in the second half.

The Gaurs were clearly a notch above their opponents. It seemed for a while that their own sloppiness combined with Mumbai City’s threatening attempts to come good in the first half would derail their march, but two quick goals after the break killed any hopes of the visitors coming back into the game.

And last edition’s highest scorer Coro didn’t even get on the scoresheet more than once, as Jackichand Singh, Edu Bedia and Miguel Palanca all chipped in with goals.

Jahouh makes Goa tick

But it was Ahmed Johouh who stole the show on Monday. The Moroccan midfielder had ruled the ISL last season, leading the league in interceptions, tackles and passes. It was no different against Mumbai City where he absolutely bossed the base of midfield, leaving Hugo Boumous and Bedia free up front to inflict damage.

Playing out from the back can be a risky strategy, one Lobera is fully aware of. Yet, when you have a ball carrier like Jahouh, the stringing together of five, six passes with the Moroccan playing dainty, little one-twos out of defence and into midfield can seem easy.

His final act of the match was the icing on the proverbial cake. In the 90th minute, Jahouh stopped a Mumbai counter down the flanks with a tackle, stole the ball cleanly and whipped a cross in for substitute Palanca to shoot home for Goa’s fifth.

FC Goa look like the team to beat this season. I saw them live at Chennai and the ease with which they passed around the ball was unreal. FC Goa vs BFC will be a drool worthy match. Edu Bedia, Coro, Dimas, Xisco. A Spanish inquisition. — Sudarshan R (@sudscholes) October 24, 2018

Mumbai self-destruct

While Goa’s attacking play reaped the rewards it deserved, Mumbai were partly to blame as well, shooting themselves in the foot.

Souvik Chakrabarti’s lunge in the fifth minute giving away a penalty was absolutely uncalled for, as the right-back could have applied pressure on Coro and tried to push him wide.

At the other end, striker Rafael Bastos was terribly off-colour, snatching at chances and shooting wide when one-on-one with Goa’s teenage keeper. The mistakes would continue, with Chakrabarti not tracking Jackichand during the third goal.

And left-back Subhasish Bose, who could so easily have conceded two penalties for two rash challenges on Coro, was finally penalised when he tried playing the ball out of defence and Manvir Singh stole the ball from him. Manvir passed the ball to Palanca to get the substitute his first goal of the night. Jorge Costa’s side actually had 17 shots at goal to Goa’s 18, yet Mumbai only had two shots on target. Goa, on the other hand, converted five of their eight attempts on target.

A five 🌟 performance by the Gaurs takes us right back to top of the table! How's that for our first home game of the season? 😎 #UzoUzoUzo 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/VSxcxggiAv — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) October 24, 2018

Goa and Bengaluru the two teams to watch

Say it loudly or whisper it; Bengaluru FC have worthy challengers this season and they’re called FC Goa. Last season, Lobera’s team scored 42 goals in the league, seven more than table toppers BFC but conceded 28.

This time around, he will hope that his team are more sturdy at the back but there’s no denying the attractive football that he has got his team playing once again. It comes as no surprise that the only other team with a distinct philosophy in the league this season is Bengaluru FC, if you discount Steve Coppell’s ‘Park the Cruise Liner’ approach.

Goa have already scored 10 goals in three games this season and they’ve got ‘em playing some eye-catching football, complete with delectable triangles in the middle of the park.

If you’re already wondering about the potential match of the league, you’re probably right to. Miku, Dimas Delgado, Erik Partaalu, Sunil Chhetri versus Coro, Edu Bedia, Hugo Bumous, Ahmed Jahouh. Goa and Bengaluru meet on November 22 in Fatorda. And when they do, expect a high qualify encounter.