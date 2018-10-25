The Indian under-15 national team started their title defence of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-15 Championship and opened their campaign with a 2-1 loss against Pakistan at the ANFA Complex in Kathmandu, Nepal on Thursday.

A late goal by Pakistan in the 85th minute proved to be the difference between the two sides in a tightly contested match where the opponents had taken the lead in the first half, only for the Indian team to find an equaliser in the 55th minute.

The Indian U15s started the match on an attacking note and dominated possession. Chances were created, but could not be converted as the opponents packed the defence.

Goals from Pakistan's stunning 2-1 win over favourites India in SAFF U15 Championship 2018 in Nepal. Adnan Justin's stunning opener after 30 min was equalised by India in 55 min, before we snuck in a later winner in 85th min! That KAKA video did the trick! pic.twitter.com/4Z0hlBgQhu — FootballPakistan.com (FPDC) (@FootballPak) October 25, 2018

In the 30th minute, Pakistan took the lead after Adnan Justin found the back of the Indian net from close range and at the half-way point the scoreline read 1-0 in Pakistan’s favour.

India equalised in the 53rd minute when Thlacheu Vanlalruatfela broke free of the Pakistani defence and latched onto a through ball, bundling it home to make the scoreline read 1-1.

But Pakistan had other plans. A goal in the 85th minute handed them the win over the defending champions.

The Indians will clash swords with Bhutan next on October 27 in their last group stage match of the championship.