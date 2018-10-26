Real Madrid earned a payout of just over 88.6 million euros ($100.7 million) from UEFA following the Spanish giants’ record 13th European Cup title last season.

UEFA distributed a total of 1.412 billion euros to all the clubs that participated in the 2017/18 Champions League group stage, as well as the 10 teams eliminated in the play-off round.

The money was allocated based on performance and “market pool” payments, which were determined by the value of the TV market in each country.

Runners-up Liverpool collected 81.3 million euros, slightly less than the 83.8 million paid to semi-finalists Roma, while Italian giants Juventus received 80.1 million.

Bayern Munich, who lost to Real in the last four, placed fifth on the list with 70.5 million euros.

Clubs knocked out in the group stage received between 17.4 and 46.5 million euros based on their results, with each participant guaranteed a minimum of 12.7 million euros.

Clubs that lost in the play-offs pocketed a minimum of three million euros.

“Under the distribution system for the 2015–18 commercial cycle, all net revenue from the club competitions – including the sale of tickets and hospitality packages for the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League finals and the Super Cup – was centralised and reallocated to the Champions League and Europa League clubs,” UEFA said in a statement.