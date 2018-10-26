Steve Coppell’s ATK held on for a 2-1 win over Chennaiyin FC at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday. Kalu Uche and John Johnson bagged the goals for the hosts while Carlos Salom could only manage a consolation for Chennaiyin.

ATK started with Uche up front as Balwant Singh partnered him. Manuel Lanzarote was the man pulling the strings for the home side. Chennaiyin gaffer John Gregory dropped Jeje Lalpekhlua for the second game running as Salom was the lone striker up front.

It was Uche who gave ATK an early lead after Karanjit Singh’s kick was headed back by Gerson Vieira towards goal. Uche found himself with plenty of space in the middle and rolled past the Chennaiyin keeper to give the home side a third minute lead.

There was more misery in store for the Chennaiyin defence as John Johnson doubled the lead for Steve Coppell’s side. Lanzarote’s free-kick was a peach of a ball as the former Bengaluru man towered over the Chennaiyin defence to head it into the far corner in the 12th minute.

Salom gave Chennaiyin a lifeline when Francis Fernandes beat his man and crossed the ball in. The Palestine striker made a run ahead of John Johnson and headed it back over Arindam Bhattacharjya and into the goal.

The Chennaiyin striker was handed another chance in the early minutes of the second half when Johnson missed his kick, opening the door for Salom. He could not keep his shot on target as ATK breathed a sigh of relief.

The visitors had another couple of chances, notably through Gregory Nelson, who drew a late save from Bhattacharjya. ATK held on to their lead and closed the match out 2-1. ATK now have 7 points from 5 games, while Chennaiyin are ninth with a single point and four losses from as many.