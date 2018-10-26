Saina Nehwal played her heart out in the opening game to try and overpower her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying and then ran out of steam in the second to suffer a 12th consecutive loss against the the world number one from Chinese Taipei to bow out of the French Open Super 750 event in Paris on Friday. She lost 22-20, 21-11 in 36 minutes.

In an all-Indian affair in the men’s doubles quarter-final, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy 21-17, 21-11 in just 31 minutes to progress to the semifinal. It is turning out to be a great week for the young Indian duo who beat a higher-ranked Chinese pair in the pre-quarterfinal on Thursday.

They will now face top seeds Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo from Indonesia on Saturday.

The streak continues for Saina

The 28-year-old former world No 1 had raised hopes of ending the series of consecutive losses against Tai after showing some fight in the final of the Denmark Open on Sunday and the way she started the quarterfinal encounter of Friday, it looked like Nehwal was primed for a fight.

The former world number one came out all guns blazing, pushing Tai to the back court and going for the booming smashes to force the issue. The game plan clearly worked as Nehwal opened up a 11-6 lead at the first break.

And it looked like the Indian was finally putting Tai under pressure as the Asian Games gold medallist began making some uncharacteristic errors to concede a 9-16 lead. But as Nehwal began to tire a bit and struggled to maintain the relentless pace and accuracy, the defending champion began to turn things around one point at a time.

Tai began taking the shuttle early and started controlling the rallies a lot better and closed the gap to just one point before Nehwal induced a couple of errors from her opponent to get four game points.

But instead of conceding the advantage and focusing on the next game, Tai raised the tempo of the rallies and clearly put Nehwal under pressure as she preferred to play safe and wait for her opponent’s error and paid the prize of changing her gameplan as the world number one clinched six straight points to snatch the game from the Indian.

At the break, Nehwal was heard admitting to P Kashyap, who was doing coaching duty, that her heartbeat clearly increased during the closing point as she felt the pressure.

Though Kashyap tried to raise her spirits by insisting that she was playing well and the game plan was clearly working, the second game turned out to be a completely one sided affair as Nehwal had very little gas left in the tank and Tai went for the kill.

She mixed her drops and net flicks with deceptive drives and booming down the line smashes to force Nehwal into surrendering any momentum and once again underlined why she is one of the toughest players to beat on the circuit at present.