MS Dhoni has been left out of the T20I squads for the three-match series against West Indies at home as well as the three-match series in Australia next month, the BCCI announced late on Friday.

Virat Kohli has been rested for the T20I series against West Indies and Rohit Sharma will lead the side.

“Dhoni’s not going to play the six T20Is because we’re looking at the second keeper slot. It is not the end of Dhoni in T20Is,” chief selector MSK Prasad was quoted as saying.

Rishabh Pant has been named as the wicket-keeper for both the tournaments.

Other significant announcements include the addition of Krunal Pandya and Washington Sundar for the six T20Is.

Shahbaz Nadeem has named in the squad to face West Indies at home in the three T20Is.

Hardik Pandya, who was injured during the Asia Cup, also misses out on both the series.

Squad for T20Is against West Indies at home:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem

Squad for T20Is to start the Australia tour:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

