Kedar Jadhav has been added to India’s squad for the fourth and fifth ODI against West Indies. The all-rounder wasn’t picked when the squad was originally announced for the final three ODIs on Thursday.

Jadhav had then come out and aired his displeasure at the decision, stating that he wasn’t informed by the selectors of his exclusion despite proving his fitness in the ongoing Deodhar Trophy.

Jadhav could not make the cut for the first two ODIs after suffering an injuring during the Asia Cup.

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav.

