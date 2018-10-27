Quess East Bengal defeated Neroca FC 2-0 in their opening match of the I-League at the Khuman Lampak Stadium.

Enrique Esqueda scored a double on his league debut for the Red and Golds at the Kolkata giants earned a crucial win right off the bat against last season’s runners-up. Costa Rican World cupper Jhonny Acosta also made his debut for East Bengal, while Katsumi Yusa and Eduardo Ferreira featured for Neroca against their former side.

Left-back Manoj Mohammed’s throw-in was met by Neroca captain Aryn Williams but his backward header fell to Esqueda, who gave the visitors an early lead. At the other end, Malemnganba Meitei had the goal at his mercy after a feeble punch by Rakshit Dagar but he could not get his team the equaliser after Manoj cleared the ball off the line.

Katsumi Yusa was stretchered off at half-time as East Bengal were forced into an early substitution. After the break, Denechandram Meitei fouled Laldanmawia Ralte in the box and Esqueda stepped up to take the penalty and dispatch it home.

The goalscorer also ensured that his team kept a clean sheet by clearing Ferreira’s header off the line. Neroca face Gokulam Kerala at home next while East Bengal travel to Shillong to face Lajong in their next away game.