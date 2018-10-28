I first laid eyes on Dwayne Bravo in February 2004 when he was a 20-year-old allrounder representing Trinidad and Tobago. They were being hosted by Jamaica at the Alpart Sports Club ground in St. Elizabeth and Jamaica were chasing 264 for victory.

At the crease was Donovan Pagon, an attractive right-hander with a penchant for the cover-drive and he and Bravo were engaged in a mighty struggle. The bowler tried his best to goad the batsman into recklessness and the batsman tried his best to resist.

In the end, Bravo was successful in urging him into a rash shot and had him caught. But Pagon had made 94 and Jamaica went on to win by three wickets. Bravo captured 4/32 off 21 overs.

After the final run was scored Bravo slumped to the ground, the pain of defeat unmistakably etched on his face. A group of spectators, hugely impressed with the young man, rushed onto the field and gathered round to console him.

A few mentioned that they thought he should be chosen for the first Test of the coming series against England. One went as far as to say Bravo should be given Mervyn Dillon’s fast-bowling spot. All this time the young man remained on the ground, gently acknowledging the spectators. The crowd knew they had witnessed a supreme competitor; a player willing to fight to the last for his team.

Bravo went on to play for the West Indies later that year, embarking on an international career that spanned 40 Tests, 164 ODIs and 66 T20Is. His numbers are not overpowering, and those spectators at Alpart those many years ago would have felt he’d have achieved more for the West indies.

His highlights in the maroon cap would probably have been his five international hundreds and T20 World Cup victories in 2012 and 2016.

The Trinidadian recently announced his retirement from international cricket.

“Today I want to confirm to the cricket world,” Bravo offered in a retirement note, “that I have officially retired from international cricket in all formats of the game. After 14 years when I made my debut for the West Indies, I still remember that moment I received the maroon cap before walking onto the Lord’s Cricket Ground against England in July 2004. The enthusiasm and passion I felt then, I have kept with me throughout my career.”

One feature of Bravo’s career was his quarrels with the West Indies cricket authorities. Cricket’s landscape was drastically altered during his time in the game and loyalties changed along with it.

There were other, more lucrative options than representing the Caribbean and Bravo, along with colleagues like Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard, became T20 stars and were lured by the myriad T20 leagues that dotted the cricket world. This allowed little time for West Indies cricket and provoked discord with the authorities.

“I think people just have to face reality,” Bravo said, “times change. Kids realize that it will benefit them financially if they play the shorter format of the game. Those who are in charge have to do something differently to encourage people to play Test cricket.”

The lowest point in the troubled relationship must have been the abandoned 2014 tour of India. The players, led by ODI captain Bravo, refused to complete the tour, plunging West Indies cricket into further turmoil, and there was an unfortunate back and forth between Bravo and West Indies Players’ association president Wavell Hinds that resulted in a number of senior players rescinding their union membership. Bravo has not played an ODI since.

Bravo’s relationship with the authorities never improved and, on occasion, he harshly criticised Cricket West Indies president Dave Cameron, at one point labelling him “immature”. The board he led, Bravo said, was the most “unprofessional” in the game. Naturally, Caribbean fans took sides. Many sided with Bravo and the senior players and were of the view that the authorities were responsible for the constant tumult that enveloped West Indies cricket.

But many thought the players chose T20 riches over representing their region and were themselves not totally blameless for the frayed relationship. Problems with authorities notwithstanding, it was Bravo’s cricket for which he should be remembered by Caribbean fans.

He was regularly featured in the highlight reels. Once he was on the park the spectacular was never far away, whether it was an impossible catch, a devious slower ball at the death that disturbs the batsman’s stumps, or a smack for six off the backfoot over cover or mid-off.

When he began his first-class career for Trinidad and Tobago as a precocious teenager in 2001-2002, he’d have had eyes only for the West Indies team and their proud history. His career veered off in directions he’d not have envisaged and the importance of West Indies representation receded and his T20 obligations grew.

He’d fault Cricket West Indies for that development but it is doubtful he regrets the way things turned out. Considering he has not played an international game in almost two years his retirement from international cricket was something of a formality.