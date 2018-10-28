Sloane Stephens dug deep to produce the “best comeback” of her career in a stunning semi-final triumph against Karolina Pliskova in Singapore, an epic turnaround she believes can provide inspiration in the future.

The former US Open champion was shell-shocked after losing the opening eight games to the red hot Pliskova. But a steely Stephens turned it around in the second set before storming home 0-6, 6-4, 6-1 in one hour and 55 minutes.

Stephens will meet fellow unbeaten player Elina Svitolina in the WTA Finals decider on Sunday.

The American said she could draw on the match when under adversity in the future. “I think so, definitely. Comeback wise, I think that was the best comeback of my career,” Stephens told reporters.

“In this situation on this stage, the semi-final, trying to make the final... there was a lot on the line.”

Stephens admitted to being humiliated after losing the first set in just 31 minutes.

“I was like... I’m going to lose 0 and 0. This is so embarrassing,” she said. “I just tried my best, and it ended up okay. To get that game at 2-1 was crucial and then I just kind of worked my way back from that.”

After memorably winning at Flushing Meadows in 2017, Stephens vowed to prove her Grand Slam breakthrough was no flash in the pan. A French Open finalist this season, Stephens is making a successful debut at the prestigious eight-player WTA Finals.

“I think my biggest thing was obviously after the US Open last year, everyone was, like, oh, she’s a one-hit wonder,” she said.

“I think this season I just really wanted to play a little more consistently. I think I did that throughout the year.

“Obviously ending this tournament here, (in the) final, I think will help me going into 2019.”