Asian Champions Trophy hockey final, India v Pakistan live: Match delayed by heavy downpour in Oman
Update from the summit clash in Muscat, Oman.
Live updates
11.15 pm: This is what coach Harendra Singh had to say before the tournament began, regarding the importance of doing well in Muscat.
“After the semi-final loss in the Asian Games, the mood was not good for a few days. The disappointment of not winning the Asian Games gold is still playing on the minds of the players somewhat, but we cannot keep thinking of the past,” he said.
“We are now focused on this tournament and the side is shaping well. Nine of our players scored goals against Oman in the first outing here. A victory here in the Asian Champions Trophy will be a good path for the World Cup just over a month away. This tournament is close to the World Cup, we need competitive matches and we are getting them.”
11.12 pm: Just a reminder of India’s starting XI. No updates from Oman just as yet.
Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh (C), Gurjant Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, PR Sreejesh (GK), Nilakanta Sharma, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Chinglensana Singh
10.58 pm: The last time India and Pakistan faced each other (in the group stages of this tournament) Mandeep Singh scored one of the most wonderful goals you’ll see this year. A delightful flick between his legs. Manpreet Singh also scored a fantastic solo goal, dribbling past Pakistan defenders for fun, as India came from 1-0 down to win 3-1.
Here’s the match report of that game.
10.54 pm: An inconsistent Indian team managed to get the better of Asian Games gold medallist Japan 3-2 to set up a Asian Champions Trophy final against Pakistan on Saturday.
Unbeaten in the league stage, India rode on goals from Gurjant Singh (19th minute), Chinglensana Kangujam (44th) and Dilpreet Singh (55th) to defeat Japan, who found the net twice through Hirotaka Wakuri (22nd) and Hirotaka Zendana (56th).
Read more about that match here.
10.50 pm: While we wait for news about one big rivalry to start, there’s an update on another mega sporting rivalry.
Real Madrid fans, our condolences. A Luis Suarez hat-trick has allowed Barcelona to beat Real Madrid 5-1 at Camp Nou. Yup.
10.43 pm: Inspection in another 25 minutes is the official word from Muscat. The rain only seems to have gotten heavier.
10.36 pm: It’s absolutely pouring down in Muscat, Oman at the moment! Downpour, with thunder and lightning.
10.26 pm: India are unbeaten in the tournament, with only draw against Malaysia. They have been quite the dominant force. But a final is a whole different ball-game isn’t it?
10.15 pm: Here’s a look at the starting line-up for India.
Good evening, everyone, and welcome to The Field’s live blog for the final of the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy hockey, where arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns for the gold.
An inconsistent Indian team managed to get the better of Asian Games gold medallist Japan 3-2 on Saturday in the semi-finals, while Pakistan defeated Malaysia through a penalty shoot-out after their semi-final had ended 4-4 in regulation time.
India have already beaten Pakistan in this tournament – a 3-1 win in the round-robin stage inspired by Manpreet Singh – despite the men in green taking the early lead. India had also beaten Pakistan in the bronze-medal playoff at the Asian Games in August.