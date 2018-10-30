Ramkumar Ramanathan bested fellow Indian Sumit Nagal in three tough sets to qualify for the second round of the ATP Shenzhen Challenger on Tuesday.

Ramkumar, seeded third in the tournament, lost the first set 3-6 but bounced back to win the next 6-4. Both Indians fought hard in the final set but Ramkumar had the last laugh, winning the tie-breaker 7-6. He will take on Egypt’s Mohamed Safwat in the second round.

Sasi Kumar Mukund joined Ramkumar in the second round after beating China’s Wu Yibing 7-6, 6-2. He will face Canada’s Filip Peliwo, seeded eighth, next.

Fourth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran suffered a surprising defeat to Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. He managed just seven games in a crushing straight-set loss.

In the doubles, Arjun Kadhe and Sanchai Ratiwatana of Thailand beat Belarus’s Yaraslav Shyla and Russia’s Mikhail Elgin 6-3, 6-4 in first round.

There is no Indian in action at the WTA Mumbai Open on Tuesday.

Men TOURNAMENT RESULTS











ATP Challenger, Shenzhen * Ramkumar Ramanathan [3] beat Sumit Nagal 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 in the first round.



* Saketh Myneni lost to Johan Tatlot (France) 0-6 [retired hurt] in the first round.



* Sasi Kumar Mukund beat Wu Yibing (China) 7-6(7), 6-2 in the first round.



* Prajnesh Gunneswaran [4] lost to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spain) 3-6, 4-6 in the first round.



DOUBLES



* Arjun Kadhe and Sanchai Ratiwatana (Thailand) beat Yaraslav Shyla (Belarus) and Mikhail Elgin (Russia) 6-3, 6-4 in first round.







ITF Futures (USD 25K), Vietnam * Nitin Kumar Sinha lost to Robert Strombachs (Germany) [6] 1-6, 4-6 in the first round.

* Kunal Anand beat Aryan Goveas 6-4, 7-6(3) in the first round.

* Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha [8] lost to Cheng-Yu Yu (Chinese Taipei) 6-3, 3-6, 5-7 in first round.



ITF Futures (USD 25K), Thailand * Karunuday Singh beat Eduardo Agustin Torre (Argentina) 6-2, 4-0 [retired] in first round.

* Siddharth Vishwakarma lost to Seong Chan Hong (Korea) [8] 6-7(4), 2-6 in first round. ITF Futures (USD 15K), Kuwait * Anurag Nenwani beat Essa Qabazard (Kuwait) 6-3, 6-1 in first round.