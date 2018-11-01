The Indian challenge at the ATP Paris Masters ended on Thursday after Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan, with their respective partners, lost their round of 16 matches.

Bopanna and his French parnter Édouard Roger-Vasselin lost to top seeds Mate Pavic and Oliver Marach 6-7(11), 3-6. Meanwhile Sharan and his partner from New Zealand, Artem Sitak, lost to the second seeded pair of Jack Sock and Mike Bryan 4-6, 3-6.

Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin made a solid start, rallying with Pavic and Marach and forcing them into a tie-breaker in the first set.

The Indo-French duo kept up with the No 1 seeds till 9-9 in the tiebreak but they lost the next two points and, hence, the set.

Pavic and Marach had it easy after that. Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin’s double faults (five in the match) and unforced errors aided the top seeds. They clinched the second set 6-3.

Sharan and Sitak, despite clinching two break points, lost their last-16 match in straight sets.