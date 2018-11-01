Priyanshu Moliya, on Wednesday, scored an unbeaten 556 in the Shri DK Gaekwad Under-14 tournament at the Vadodara Cricket Academy (VCA) ground, reported Midday.

Priyanshu, 14, playing for Mohinder Lala Amarnath Cricket Academy, made those runs in 319 balls. His belligerent knock against Yogi Cricket Academy (YCA) in a two-day fixture included 98 fours and a six. He also claimed a four-wicket haul in the first innings.

Priyanshu’s all-round performance helped his team beat YCA by an innings and 689 runs. YCA were all out for 52 on the first day, wherein Priyanshu scored 408 runs. He continued the onslaught on Wednesday, making 148 more runs after which his team declared at 826/4. He picked up two wickets in YCA’s second innings, wherein they were bundled out for 84.

Priyanshu, according to the report, shifted from Rajkot to Baroda to train in Mohinder Amarnath’s academy.

“When I saw him for the first time, I knew I was seeing something special. He is a fine talent and he will get better with exposure,” Mohinder was quoted as saying by Midday.

The kid was delighted with his effort too.

“Mohinder sir always watches me bat in the nets. He spoke to me about various drills and how to control different shots. After doing those drills regularly, I scored a lot of runs through the covers and got better with my back foot punches. I called Mohinder sir today [Tuesday] and he was very happy with my performance,” Priyanshu told the publication after his incredible feat.