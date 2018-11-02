Superstar Simone Biles made yet more gymnastics history in Doha on Thursday when she became the first woman to win four individual all around world titles.

The unstoppable American won despite uncharacteristic errors in two of the disciplines, the vault and beam, to claim her 12th world title.

“Didn’t mean to give everyone a heart attack,” she tweeted afterwards. “I apologize. I won’t do that again.”

The 22-year-old held off strong challenges from Japan’s Mai Murakami who took silver and American compatriot, and 2017 champion, Morgan Hurd.

Biles finished on 57.491 points, almost two points clear of Murakami on 55.798. Hurd was edged into bronze on 55.732 points.

Biles did not dominate as many anticipated.

She trailed after a poor landing on her first piece of apparatus, the vault, and also struggled on the beam where she came off.

Despite that, her winning margin of 1.693 is the largest of her titles.

Play

Play

Play