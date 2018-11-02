Stephen Constantine announced a list of 30 probables for India’s international friendly against Jordan. The game is slated to be played at the King Abdullah II International Stadium in Amman on November 17.

This will be the first time the senior national teams of the two countries will be meeting in an international friendly ever. As per the October Fifa Rankings, India are currently ranked 97 while Jordan are at 112.

Besides 14 Under-23 players who have been named in the list of 30, Constantine has also recalled three other players – goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharjya, defender Nishu Kumar and winger Jackichand Singh for the camp.

Balwant Singh, who missed the game against China, is back in contention as are Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary and Manvir Singh. A misfiring Jeje Lalpekhlua may force Constantine to drop the Chennaiyin forward and replace him with one of these options.

With Bose set to continue at centre-back for some time, Nishu may provide a different outlet to Narayan Das, who was wasteful while going forward against China.

The biggest exclusion once again, the one that will be debated is that of Michael Soosairaj, who has scored three goals in his last two Indian Super League games.

The players will be starting to assemble at the camp from November 11 in New Delhi. The final squad for the match is to be announced later.

Constantine mentioned the primary focus will be “play our game and try to win.”

“We expect to play our game and try to win. When we play against the likes of China and Jordan, you need to understand that we are facing good teams. We will have to build on our previous result,” he maintained. “Our main focus will be to stay in shape with and without the ball.”

Jordan lost 1-2 to Croatia in their last friendly, while India drew 0-0 with China last time around.

The list of 30 probables stay as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith, Arindam Bhattacharjya

DEFENDERS: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Sarthak Golui, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Salam Ranjan Singh, Subhasish Bose, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala

MIDFIELDERS: Udanta Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Anirudh Thapa, Jackichand Singh, Vinit Rai, Germanpreet Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan, Bikash Jairu

FORWARDS: Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary, Balwant Singh, Manvir Singh