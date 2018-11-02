Langsning FC were crowned champions of the Shillong Premier League Super Division on Friday after defeating Shillong Lajong 1-0 in the final held at the SSA Stadium.

Shillong Lajong played their I-League match on Thursday against East Bengal and all the first eleven players were rested for this match.

Langsning started the finals all guns blazing and had the majority of the possession in the match. They took the lead in the 16th minute of the game when Kitbok Pale scored from a free kick. They could have doubled the lead in the 39th minute, but the shot by a Langsning forward hit the woodwork. It wasn’t the best pitch to play a final and both teams struggled to play free flowing football.

The Lajong youngsters tried to get back into the game in the second half of the match. In the 50th minute, Donboklang’s shot which was on target went straight to the keeper, Frolicson Dkhar’s arms.

In the 58th minute, the referee spotted a foul about 25 yards out and gave Langsning the free kick but nothing much could come of it. Three minutes later, a Langsning player shot on target but Lajong keeper, Phurba Lachenpa stopped the shot.

In the 73rd minute, Lajong’s Sheen Sohktung almost levelled the scoreline but the forward’s header went over the crossbar.

In the end, the referee blew the final whistle and handed Langsning the win and the SPL title. The I-League second division side had beaten Lajong twice earlier in the season, twin 3-0 wins. While the first came in the league stage, the other came during the play-offs. Lajong had beaten Lansning 5-2 in a dead rubber with both sides resting their first-choice teams.