Left-arm spinner Sidak Singh claimed all 10 wickets in an innings to to help Puducherry bundle out Manipur for a meagre 71 runs in their first innings of the Under-23 Colonel C K Nayudu trophy at the CAP Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

The 19-year-old Sidak, who was born in Uttar Pradesh and played seven T20s for Mumbai before shifting base to Puducherry as an “outstation player this year, claimed 10 wickets for 31 runs in 17.5 overs that included seven maidens.

Sidak, who at the age of 15 was the youngest to play for Mumbai after legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who had donned the Mumbai jersey at 14, claimed three caught and bowled scalps out of the eight who were out caught while one was stumped and the other was given out leg before wicket.

Veteran India leg spinner Anil Kumble had achieved the feat against Pakistan in 1999 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi and equalled Jim Lakers feat.

In response, Puducherry were bowled out for 105 in just 44.5 overs with Sidak being the second highest scorer with 24 runs. Paras Ratnaparkhe top scored with a knock of 41 runs.

Sidak added another scalp to his match tally in Manipur’s second innings as they were reeling at 51 for 4.