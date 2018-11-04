The new buzzword in Australian cricket is “elite honesty” as the nation continues to revamp their image following the ball-tampering scandal in March that saw lengthy sanctions to stalwarts Steve Smith and David Warner.

Under new captain Tim Paine and coach Justin Langer, the results have not been upto scratch. After a whitewash in a limited-overs series against arch-rivals England, the Aussies were humbled by Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates across formats.

Now, against South Africa at Perth in the first One-day International, Dale Steyn and Co ran riot as they were bundled out for just 152. Pictures of the Australia dressing room was shared by the Cricket Australia general manager. “We are Australia’s Cricket Team”, “make Australians proud”, “patience” and “pressure” were some of the motivating phrases stuck on the wall. What caused a furore was “elite honesty”.

When asked, Langer explained the term: “You can lie to everyone else, but you can’t lie to yourself. So that’s elite honesty to yourself. And also, the Aussie way I know it is to look a bloke in the eye, look your sister or you mum in the eyes, and tell them the truth and be happy to get some truth back, so that’s elite honesty.”

After yet another poor performance, this time with Aaron Finch at the helm, there was a rallying cry from the Australian fans to get back to winning ways. Elite honesty, though, evoked a laugh or two.

Dressing room branding being installed in the Aussie change rooms for Sunday at @OptusStadium. Look forward to seeing the team back in action on home soil. pic.twitter.com/PpYul9WY9N — Anthony Everard (@AnthonyEverard5) November 2, 2018

Caught in this tangle between “Elite Honesty” and trying to win, Australia should not end up destroying their cricket. World cricket will be poorer with a weakened Australia. It is sport after all and you do need to win to keep it going. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) November 4, 2018

Elite honesty. Just a bloody stupid marketing ploy that is so elite the normal cricketer is now classified a cheat. Just play to win and bring Steve Smith back now or Cricket will be so elite no one will bother if it is honest or not. #AUSvSA — Peter Chambers (@Wombatfinance) November 4, 2018

This performance is gonna require some #EliteHonesty #AUSvSA — Ed Malyon (@eaamalyon) November 4, 2018

This is what happens when you ask a Tiger to behave like a deer. Aus won 5 World Cups and countless other cups by its Do or Die aggressive brand of cricket. Not with this meek "elite honesty" BS. — Frost (@frostdeeds) November 4, 2018

Even the Roosters get bigger crowds. #EliteHonesty pic.twitter.com/cjZT4mb2tg — Fake Dave Smith (@FakeDavidSmith) November 4, 2018

Can we be pricks again, let’s leave the elite honesty to the accountants and catholic priests #AUSvSA — Thewhisper (@theNRLwhisper) November 4, 2018

Australia demonstrating remarkably elite honesty about how hopeless their ODI batting is. #AUSvSA — Dan Liebke (@LiebCricket) November 4, 2018