India vs West Indies, 1st T20I live: Kuldeep Yadav shines as Windies finish with 109/8 in 20 overs
Can India pick up from where they left off in the ODI series?
Team news: Khaleel Ahmed and Krunal Pandya make their debuts for India.
After 1 over, IND 7/1 (Dhawan 0*)
WICKET! Rohit gone first over! Thomas with a fine delivery and then a great review. The batsman got a tiny edge. The umpire didn’t spot it, but ultra edge does. India one down.
Rohit c Ramdin b Thomas 6 (6b 1x4)
8.45 pm: Time for India’s chase to begin... Rohit and Dhawan in the middle. Target: 110
Innings break: Interesting talking point. Context being Umesh couldn’t pick a booming straight drive off his own bowling.
‘Dream come true to make my India debut. To get Pollard as my first wicket is special as he is a great player in this format & a good friend, a brother to me. Will definitely tease him about this’: Krunal Pandya
End of West Indies innings: 109/8 after 20 overs
A top final over by Bumrah spoiled by a streaky four off the last ball. Slower balls and full length deliveries. Brilliant, this man. The last slower ball is edged over third man. A good session for India.
After 19 overs, WI 103/8 - expensive over!
16 runs from Umesh’s over — tendency to err in length and line at the death comes back to haunt him. Three boundaries in that over for the Windies, the last ball was a rank bad full toss on the pads.
A match to remember so far for India’s latest debutants:
Khaleel Ahmed: 4-1-16-1
KrunaLL Pandya: 4-0-15-1
After 18 overs, WI 87/8 - Khaleel strikes!‘
OUT! Wicket no. 1 in T20Is for Khaleel Ahmed! Looks to the sky and blows a kiss... Fabian Allen out after a useful cameo for a 20-ball 27. That was a good over from Khaleel as well, mixing up his pace nicely. The wicket was a slower ball too, pulled straight to Umesh at midwicket.
After 17 overs, WI 81/7 (Allen 22, Paul 1)
KL Rahul is having a torrid time on the field. First in Umesh Yadav’s over he drops a fairly simple high catch straight down the ground. He covered the distance with ease but dropped it at the end and it goes for four. Allen the beneficiary, Umesh the unlucky bowler. In the next over, he gifts another boundary to Allen, as he fails to read the spin of the ball in the deep. Amateur error.
WICKET! Brathwaite is the seventh man to depart. Kuldeep strikes again. Traps the batsman in front.
After 14 overs, WI 58/6 (Brathwaite 4*, Allen 1*)
After 13 overs, WI 56/6 (Brathwaite 3*, Allen 0*)
WICKET! Kuldeep gets another one. Powell fails to pick the google and gets an outside edge. West Indies lose their sixth.
Powell c Karthik b Kuldeep 4 (13b)
After 12 overs, WI 54/5 (Powell 3*, Brathwaite 3*)
After 11 overs, WI 53/5 (Powell 2*, Brathwaite 3*)
WICKET! Now, Bravo holes out. The West Indies batting disintegrating here. Kuldeep gets his first wicket. Dhawan with a fine catch at long on.
Bravo c Dhawan b Kuldeep 5 (10b)
After 10 overs, WI 49/4 (Bravo 5*, Powell 1*)
WICKET! Krunal gets his first international wicket! Dismisses his Mumbai Indians teammate Pollard who holes out in the deep. The bowler sends him off with a flying kiss.
Pollard c Pandey b Krunal 14 (26b
After 9 overs, WI 47/3 (Pollard 14*, Bravo 4*)
After 8 overs, WI 44/3 (Pollard 12*, Bravo 3*)
Krunal looks nervous in his first international over. Strays down leg twice and then gets smashed down the ground for six by Pollard.
After 7 overs, WI 34/3 (Pollard 5*, Bravo 2*)
Pollard continues to offer the defence. Has been a quiet start from the big man so far.
After 6 overs, WI 31/3 (Pollard 4*, Bravo 0*)
Pollard yet get going. Not his usual self that we are accustomed to with the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He’s just got here and still settling down to the conditions. The Indian bowlers have been in top form today and haven’t helped matters.
After 5 overs, WI 29/3 (Pollard 2*, Bravo 0*)
WICKET! Hetmyer looks for the expansive and perishes. Looks to hook Bumrah put of the park, but skies it high. Karthik calls it early and completes the catch. Windies in trouble.
Hetmyer c Karthik b Bumrah 10 (7b 2x4)
After 4 overs, WI 22/2 (Hetmyer 5*, Pollard 0*)
WICKET! Both batsmen at the same end! Hope, though, has to walk back to pavilion, his partner - Hetmyer- beat him past the crease. Horrible mix up. Rahul kind of messed up the throw, but Manish Pandey put in a jump to collect the ball and then duly dislodged the bails.
Hope run out (Rahul/Pandey) 14 (10b 3x4)
After 3 overs, WI 22/1 (Hope 14*, Hetmyer 5*)
WICKET! Umesh gets an edge off Ramdin’s bat. The batsman poked outside off. There was no footwork abut an audible knick to the keeper.
Ramdin c Karthik b Umesh 2 (5b)
After 2 overs, WI 16/0 (Hope 13*, Ramdin 2*)
Khaleel strays down the leg as Hope glides to four off the final delivery of the pacer’s debut T20I over.
FYI: Krunal now spells his name with an extra ‘L’ on the back of his shirt.
After 1 over, WI 4/0 (Hope 8*, Ramdin 0*)
A misfield by Krunal Pandya on his debut. Gives away a boundary in the first over after fluffing up a straightforward diving effort.
Shai Hope and Denesh Ramdin to open the batting for West Indies. India pacer Umesh Yadav to bowl the first over.
The players are out for the national anthems.
IND XI: RG Sharma, S Dhawan, L Rahul, R Pant, M Pandey, D Karthik, K Pandya, K Yadav, J Bumrah, K Ahmed, U Yadav
WI XI: R Powell, DM Bravo, S Hope, S Hetmyer, D Ramdin, K Pollard, C Brathwaite, K Paul, F Allen, K Pierre, O Thomas
Bhuvneshwar Kumar out with a gastric complaint.
Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to field first at one of his favourite venues. Says dew is one of the factors for his decision.
“I’m excited because I made my IPL debut also under Rohit’s captaincy. The good thing about his captaincy is he lets you express yourself freely, whether batting or bowling. He backs you all the time.” - Krunal Pandya
Krunal Pandya has been handed his first India cap.
The ‘end of Dhoni era’ notion has been dismissed unequivocally but then India, for the first time, will still be without the figure with a monumental body of work when they face West Indies in the opening T20 International Sunday.
Less than a week after two-time World Cup-winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was left out of India’s T20I squad, captain Virat Kohli has said he remains an integral part of India’s plans.
Chief selector MSK Prasad also said that it was not the end of the road for Dhoni in T20Is.
With Kohli rested for the three matches, Rohit Sharma will lead the side against the reigning T20 champions.