India ended a four-match winless run against the West Indies in T20Is with a five-wicket victory that came on the back of debutant Krunal Pandya’s flourish and Dinesh Karthik’s poise at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.
Local favourite in the Indian Premier League with Kolkata Knight Riders, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (3/13) led the Indian bowlers’ fine show to restrict West Indies to 109/8 after stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma opted to to field on a dew-laden outfield.
But on a pitch that offered something for everyone, India responded well with the pacers giving them a fine start after Umesh Yadav dismissed Denesh Ramdin in the third over. Windies, much like India later, lost three wickets in the Powerplay.
Chasing 110, India were 45/4 in eight overs, leaving their fragile middle order exposed.
But another ‘local boy’ Karthik, the KKR captain, stayed calm in his 31 not out from 34 balls (3x4, 1x6) to steer India home with 13 balls to spare. Hardik’s brother, Krunal, hit the winning boundary off Keemo Paul in the 18th over. Krunal smashed 21 off nine balls.
Here are some statistical highlights from the first T20I as India take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series:
- This was India’s first win against the World T20 champions since 2014, spanning five matches.
- India were playing a T20I match at home without Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the first time.
- India fielded two debutants in the match. Krunal’s debut meant a special night for Baroda cricket.
- Much like Hardik Pandya, Krunal picked up his first India wicket in the second over he bowled.
- India have a score to settle against West Indies:
- West Indies struggled after being asked to bat first and were eventually dismissed for their lowest first innings total against India. It was West Indies’ fourth lowest T20I score batting first.
- It was a match to remember so far for India’s latest debutants:
Khaleel Ahmed: 4-1-16-1
Krunal Pandya: 4-0-15-1
- Kuldeep Yadav became the fastest to 100 T20I wickets for India (74 innings)
- Oshane Thomas has played three times on this India tour and he has now dismissed Shikhar Dhawan (bowled) all three times.
- Carlos Brathwaite’s economy of 2.75 was the best by a Windies fast bowler in a four-over spell in T20Is.
With PTI inputs